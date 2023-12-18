Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,834 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $595.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.