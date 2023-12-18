Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.98. The stock had a trading volume of 257,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

