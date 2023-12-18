Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,499. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

