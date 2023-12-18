Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.15. 2,323,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,650. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

