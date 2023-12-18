Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,666,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,816,797. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

