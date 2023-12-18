Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. 5,535,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,773. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

