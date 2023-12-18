Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

VUG stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.10. The stock had a trading volume of 393,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $310.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

