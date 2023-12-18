Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $578.32. 318,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,575. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $593.00. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

