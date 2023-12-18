Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.27. The company had a trading volume of 316,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

