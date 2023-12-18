Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 924.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.06. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.