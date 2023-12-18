Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3,221.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $210.97. 512,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,404. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

