Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $81.70. 1,389,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

