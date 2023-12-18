Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,524,342 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,152. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

