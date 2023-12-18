Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.60. 117,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,194. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

