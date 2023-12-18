Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.19. 681,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,309. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

