Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,147 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,073. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

