Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.41. 1,299,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,040. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.65.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

