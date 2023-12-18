Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 961,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

