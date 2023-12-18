Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,889 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $940,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.32 on Monday. 2,830,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,708. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

