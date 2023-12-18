Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,336 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.27. 2,381,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,347. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

