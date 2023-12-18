Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 24,794 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.18. 165,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

