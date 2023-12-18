Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,949 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.30. 227,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.