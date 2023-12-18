Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,411 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 941,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,478. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.