Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.35% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 324,359 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 436,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,467. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.