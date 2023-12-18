Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

HBAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. 8,079,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,932,253. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

