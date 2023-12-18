Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

GOVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. 9,945,680 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

