Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,444 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 884.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,079.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 284,475 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,654 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

