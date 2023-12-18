Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $34,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,333,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $272.76. 52,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average of $253.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $272.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.