Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 20,005 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $21,293,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $18,295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $19.87. 803,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,638. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Report on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.