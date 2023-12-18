Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 533,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 93,085 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,020,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 210,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 664,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,666. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

