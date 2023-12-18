Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.35. 332,972 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

