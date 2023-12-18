Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $128.79. 370,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,842. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

