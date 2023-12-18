Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 6,982.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 924,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 911,184 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 0.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 48.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 386,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Asia I Acquisition alerts:

Generation Asia I Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,395. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.