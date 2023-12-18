Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $12.02. 613,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,633. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

