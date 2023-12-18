Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Genprex Stock Performance
GNPX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.94.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
