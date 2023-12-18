Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Genprex Stock Performance

GNPX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

About Genprex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter worth $321,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth $136,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

