Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 155.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. 224,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Gentex



Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

