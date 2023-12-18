GenTrust LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $431,114.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,205.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $431,114.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,205.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 900,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,850.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,087. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

RXRX stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

