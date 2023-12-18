GenTrust LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

