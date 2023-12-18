Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.53

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 952155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

