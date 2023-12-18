Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 4236520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Down 11.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

