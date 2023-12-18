GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on GH Research from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

GH Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GHRS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,356. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GH Research by 13,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

