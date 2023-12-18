Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.12.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$25.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.55.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.599686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

