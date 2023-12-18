Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 963,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,855. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 198.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 242,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,548,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 303,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

