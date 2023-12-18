Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.99. 1,248,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

