Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.98 and last traded at $77.99. Approximately 258,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 487,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

