Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:GBTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 278,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Trading Halts Explained
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.