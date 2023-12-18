Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.96.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 776,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,525. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.96. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

