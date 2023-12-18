Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.48

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 191758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

