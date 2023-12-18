Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.12

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.12 and last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 6982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $767.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

