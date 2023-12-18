Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.30

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 548348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

